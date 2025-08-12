Upskilling proved popular in Carlow and Kilkenny last year according to Skillnet Ireland.

More than 3,200 people and 880 businesses across the two counties participated last year in offerings from the national workforce development agency, with strong demand from areas of services, agriculture, tourism and hospitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top priorities were technical and engineering skills, regulatory compliance, and digital expertise to boost competitiveness and innovation.

Director Dave Flynn told KCLR News the courses are vital for business cohesion;

Read the organisation’s full report for 2024 here.