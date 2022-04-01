Urgent appeal issued by Kilkenny Civil Defence for items required by those arriving from Ukraine

Kilkenny Civil Defence has issued an urgent appeal for donations of everyday items for those arriving from Ukraine.

For the next fortnight, from today (Friday, 1st April), they’ve set up collection points outside city outlets; Dunnes Stores at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Dunnes Stores on Kieran Street as well as SuperValu and Dealz at the Market Cross Shopping Centre.

They’re asking that while you do your shopping that you consider picking up a couple extra to donate

They need the following: pyjamas and underwear of all sizes for children and women, toiletries including toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wash, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner etc.

The crew, aided by local scouts, will then include these short-stay products in welcome packs for those arriving from Ukraine as many of them aren’t bringing a whole lot with them.