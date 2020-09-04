“Urgent inquiries” called for following high levels of no-shows at Covid-19 test centres

A patient advocacy group says there should be urgent inquiries to see if high levels of “no-shows” at Covid-19 test centres are down to a “systems failure”.

Yesterday the HSE said up to a quarter of those referred by GPs weren’t keeping their appointments at some sites.

95 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the latest daily data, at least one new case in both Carlow & Kilkenny, but no further deaths among patients.

Irish Patients’ Association spokesman Stephen McMahon says the test-and-trace system could be failing to catch scores of cases every week because of the missed appointments.

He notes “I think it’s important for the HSE to be able to say what efforts they have made to connect with those individuals to have their test done or indeed what follow-up are the GPs doing because they’re the ones that are making the referrals this is a major issue for NPHET as I say we’re looking at the moment of almost 100 people a week based on the testing levels at the moment”.