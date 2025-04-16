ADVERTISEMENT

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a high-end paint sprayer from a stable in the Danesfort area, which occurred overnight. The equipment, valued at over €7,000, was taken in what is believed to be a targeted theft.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents, and Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing to the public for information. Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who has relevant information to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thomastown Garda Station at 056 775 4150.