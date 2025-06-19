Council crews will be out in force in the Tullow municipal district for a host of roadworks today.

Subject to weather conditions, the L2000 between Oldtown and Ricketstown South (D’Israeli School) in Rathvilly will be closed from 8am to 6pm for resurfacing with no through traffic permitted for that duration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diversions will be in place.

The L6001 between Bigstone in County Kildare and Ricketstown South, Rathvilly will also be closed between 8am and 6pm, again with no through traffic allowed.

The L2012 at Ballymurphy, Tullow will also not be open to traffic from 8am to 6pm, though local residents will be facilitated.

And the R727 at Downings, between its intersections with the L2012 Ballymurphy Road and N81 McGrath’s Cross, also known as Kill(magarvoge) Cross in Tullow will be closed from 8am to 6pm.

Extra time’s advised for anybody due to take alternative routes, in particular those in HGVs.

Local residents will be facilitated (on routes marked in blue) but there shall be strictly no through traffic permitted during and through the active works zone. Assisted access will be facilitated on the L60211 Downings Lane (marked in purple). Alternative routes shall be available as shown in green on the map below.