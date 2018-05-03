Vicky Phelan says 'urgent' Commission of Investigation needed into CervicalCheck scandal
The Health Minister has been meeting other parties to discuss how to proceed now

The Kilkenny mother who exposed the CervicalCheck scandal says she wants to see an urgent, prompt and public Commission of Investigation.

Mooncoin native Vicky Phelan says too much has already happened behind closed doors.

Health Minister Simon Harris met other parties last night to discuss how to proceed.

There was general consensus that a HIQA inquiry wouldn’t be good enough, but fears a Commission of Investigation could take years to complete.

