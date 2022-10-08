‘Vicky’, the new documentary about Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan, has been released in cinemas locally this weekend

Local people are being urged to go along to a cinema to see a new film about Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan

‘Vicky’ has been released in theatres across the country this weekend. The film covers her fight against a terminal cancer diagnosis, and her battle to raise awareness of the CervicalCheck scandal since 2018.

Filmmaker Sasha King has been telling KCLR that it’s important as many people as possible see this documentary.

She told KCLR “I made a promise to Vicky when I met her the first time that I would do everything I could to get this film out to the biggest, greatest audience that I could, and that’s what we are doing and it’s just really important that everybody sees it you know and knows what happened”