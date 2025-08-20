Less than one fine a week was issued for dog-fouling last year and none in our locality.

Vision Ireland says a survey of almost 300 blind or vision impaired found almost half are regularly impacted by pet poo left behind on footpaths.

Just 48 fines were given out across 17 local councils to people who didn’t clean up after their dog.

14 local authorities, including those in our two counties, didn’t hand out any at all in 2024.

However, there were 123 fines issued for parking on footpaths in Kilkenny and 99 in Carlow.