Visitors to Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny need to make an appointment in advance

Visiting has resumed in most wards at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

However some areas still have restricted visiting due to the level of Covid-19 patients.

If you are considering visiting a patient, you must pre-arrange this as visits they are only available between 10am and 4pm – Monday to Friday.

You are asked to call 056 77 85 380 to make an appointment and visitors must provide a Covid Certificate while face masks are also mandatory.

The hospital is asking those who may be considering a visit to a patient, to explore other options first, such as getting in touch with patients via mobile phone or social media before booking an appointment.