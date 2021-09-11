Walk-in Covid vaccinations available in Kilkenny this morning

Kilkenny’s Covid-19 vaccination centre is holding a walk-in clinic this morning.

You can avail of the first or second Pfizer doses at Cillin Hill until 12:30pm.

If getting the second jab, you must ensure it’s 21 days since your first.

The offering’s not available at the facility at IT Carlow this weekend.

Meanwhile, due to the high numbers of people who turned out in recent weeks for walk-in testing, that was paused by the HSE at all of its centres across the South East earlier this week.

Including at Kilkenny’s Hebron Industrial Estate and St Dympna’s in Carlow – appointments can instead be made using the HSE website or through your GP.