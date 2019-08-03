Warning for drivers this Bank Holiday weekend as six people have already lost their lives in Carlow and Kilkenny this year

Six people have already died in crashes around Carlow and Kilkenny this year.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are warning drivers that Bank Holiday weekends are always particularly dangerous because more people are on the roads.

Speaking to KCLR News, Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny Anthony Farrell says they will have more speedchecks and checkpoints in place.

Nationally, deaths in collisions are up 7% on this time last year, with rural areas the worst affected.

There have been two deaths in Carlow this year, and four in Kilkenny.