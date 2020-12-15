Warning issued by Gardaí about ‘ghosting’

Gardai have issued a warning about a dangerous social media trend called ‘ghosting’.

People are challenged to lie on a road with a sheet placed over them in an attempt to stop oncoming traffic.

Gardai say they attended an incident in the south in recent days where a young person received minor injuries while participating in the challenge.

Gardai are urging people not to engage in the trend and are asking parents to educate their children on the dangers of the game.

