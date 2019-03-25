KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Water mains replacement works to start on another Kilkenny city street today
There won’t be any lengthy water shut-offs in Kilkenny City while the latest round of works are underway.
That’s according to Irish Water as they begin replacing pipes on James Street today.
These works – which will continue until May – come just as the Dean Street phase is nearly finished.
Mark O’Duffy of Irish Water has told KCLR news that says any water outages will be kept to a minimum.