Water mains replacement works to start on another Kilkenny city street today
KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

Water mains replacement works to start on another Kilkenny city street today

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
Less than a minute

There won’t be any lengthy water shut-offs in Kilkenny City while the latest round of works are underway.

That’s according to Irish Water as they begin replacing pipes on James Street today.

These works – which will continue until May – come just as the Dean Street phase is nearly finished.

Mark O’Duffy of Irish Water has told KCLR news that says any water outages will be kept to a minimum.

Close
Close