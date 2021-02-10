“We feel we’ve not been given a fair chance to voice our opinions” says South Kilkenny resident who lives close to proposed wind farm site

Residents near a proposed wind farm in South Kilkenny are unhappy with the level of communication they’re getting from the developer.

Coillte is planning to build a 21-turbine facility capable of powering 70,000 homes at Castlebanny. (Details here).

The state-owned forestry company is also behind plans for a similar development on Mount Leinster (details of the Croaghaun plans here) – locals there held a virtual town hall meeting last night to oppose the plan and claim they’ve not had a satisfactory consultation process either.

Aileen Roche house will be less than a kilometres from the nearest up to 185-metre turbine. She says she’s only opposed to the Castlebanny plans because she feels her concerns aren’t being listened to.

