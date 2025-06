A fully completed relief road for Tullow is likely close to a decade away.

An urgent need to tackle traffic congestion in the county Carlow town was stressed at the recent municipal district meeting, though it was agreed some progress can be made through active travel initiatives and by encouraging fewer short car trips through the town centre.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue told KCLR News that the long-term solution isn’t going to appear overnight;