“We really need to get more funding, we need a lot more services for children with disabilities” Carlow Kilkenny TD tells HSE

Carlow needs a significant funding boost to provide services to children with disabilities.

That’s the view of local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who raised the issue with representatives of the HSE yesterday.

The Fianna Fail TD was speaking at a joint committee for disability matters, where she again looked for answers on a date for works to commence on the new building for Holy Angels school.

The new school is due to be built on the old Kelvin Grove site, but Deputy Murnane O’Connor says there’s been no progress, noting; “We were promised a building, Holy Angels which provides an absolute excellent service to young children and it’s to be built on Kelvin Grove and it’s in the capital plan but look I can’t get a date, I don’t know when it’s going to start, the building they’re in at the moment is not fit for purposes, so there’s huge challenges within the HSE”.

She adds; “At the moment just with the HSE our emails are not being answered at the moment, trying to get a bit of information, but there is challenges within the HSE, and I can just say within my own area, Carlow, we really need to get more funding, we need a lot more services for children with disabilities”.