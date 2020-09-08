“We still have control over this, we still have power to change the trajectory of this” says Acting Chief Medical Officer

The Acting Chief Medical Officer has played down the suggestion of a second lockdown in Dublin.

It comes amid the increasing spread of COVID-19 there with half of yesterday’s 102 new cases in the capital while there was at least one extra instance in Carlow but no more in Kilkenny.

Acting CMO Ronan Glynn has played down suggestions of another lockdown saying “The language of lock-down is really unhelpful, if we have to recommend additional measures they’ll be measures to protect people, we’ve learned an awful lot over the past number of months about what measures work and what measures don’t work and from that perspective we can be far more nuanced perhaps now than we were earlier in the year but what I’d also say to people is that we still have control over this, we still have power to change the trajectory of this”.