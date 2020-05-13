Wearing face masks is sensible in fighting the Coronavirus says public health expert

A public health expert says wearing face masks is sensible in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will issue advice on masks later this week and it’s expected people will be asked to wear them in public places where social distancing is difficult, such as supermarkets and public transport.

The chief medical officer says there are encouraging signs the country will be in a position to start easing the lockdown next week.

Dr Gabriel Scally believes face masks will help”

“Even i’ll be wearing a mask, if I think it needs it being too close to people, I think its the sensible thing, it does no harm, I think all of these things are added to, the more tricks we can get to get ahead of this virus the better”.