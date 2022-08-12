Weather’s having an impact on the supply of electricity in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country according to ESRI spokesperson

The weather is having an impact on the supply of electricity.

National grid operator Eirgrid had issued an amber alert earlier in the week, as they said low wind and electricity imports, combined with power plant shutdowns, would increase the likelihood of power cuts.

Speaking to KCLR, the Senior Research Officer with the ESRI Muireann Lynch didn’t rule out the possibilty of further power cuts down the line.

And she added that amber alerts at this time of the year are unusual.

