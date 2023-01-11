“We’re all worried sick for him” says niece of man missing from Graiguecullen on Carlow Laois border

The search continues for a man missing from Graiguecullen.

Ger O’Connell, known as Gerry by his family, was last seen in the early hours of last Friday (6th Jan) in Carlow town.

Garda Niamh Doran says he’s “Described as being 5foot 8, of slight build with sandy greying hair” and appealed on KCLR Live “If anybody in the Carlow/Graiguecullen or greater area Kildare, Kilkenny, if anybody saw if they could give our colleagues a shout in Carlow”.

The number to contact for Carlow town station is 059 9136620 or you can contact any garda station.

On the same programme, his niece Eileen Singh told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin about her uncle, saying “Gerry’s a lovely man, he’s caring, and he’s 61 years of age, he’s vulnerable at the moment and he hasn’t been seen since early Friday morning, he left his home at 2am in his pyjamas and no-one has seen him since then”.

She added “He’s very popular, I myself have been ringing the Lazy Cafe and the pub where he’s regularly known and they’re all saying that they haven’t seen him around the area and it’s not like him, he usually comes in and says hello and have a chat, but no one has seen him around at all”.

Ms Singh also said “No one can sleep, they’re all by their phones 24/7 to see if they get any text or call from him hopefully someone knows where Gerry is will come forward and let us know that Gerry’s okay or if Gerry’s hearing this to come forward and to say that he’s okay, we’re all worried sick for him”.

– hear that in full here (scroll forward to the 1hour,3minute mark):