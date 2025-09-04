Labour’s Education Spokesperson is the latest to call for an emergency meeting on the schools’ secretary and caretaker strike as it enters its sixth day.

Fórsa members calling for equal pension and other Department of Education entitlements have been protesting at points across the country and on Tuesday took their action to TD offices.

Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD Catherine Callaghan has already told KCLR News she believes all involved need to get to the talks table.

Geraldine Brennan has given more than two decades of service in the Dunnamaggin and Templeorum areas and will once again be on the picket line this morning and is blown away by the reaction she & colleagues are receiving;