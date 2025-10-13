What’s it going to take to sort match day parking in Kilkenny city?

That’s the plea from many living close to Nowlan Park after another weekend of vehicles being left in every available spot, obstructing pathways and more.

It’s despite repeated calls over the years for match-goers to avail of nearby cark parks from the GAA, Gardaí and Councillors – the latter raised the issue again at the monthly meeting of the city municipal district on Friday.

Cllr Seán Ó hArgáin was among those at that gathering;

