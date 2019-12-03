Windows smashed in separate incidents in Borris and Bagenalstown

Carlow Gardaí are looking for witnesses to 3 separate incidents over the weekend.

A house in Friarswood on the Pollerton Road in the town was broken into on Sunday evening between 5 and 8pm but nothing appears to have been taken.

In the early hours of Sunday morning in Bagenalstown a glass panel was smashed after an egg was thrown at a house on the Royal Oak Road shortly before 1am.

A window was broken at the post office in Borris in the early hours of Saturday morning sometime between 4 and 5am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Gardaí on 059 9136620.