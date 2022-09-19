Winning Euromillions ticket worth €500,000 sold in Kilkenny

A winning Euromillions ticket worth half a million euro was sold in Kilkenny.

The ticket for Friday nights Euromillions plus draw was sold at Caulfields SuperValu in Loughboy.

It was sold on August 25th in the local supermarket.

The wining numbers were 11, 13, 18, 21 and 26.

The National Lottery is urging people Kilkenny to check their lottery tickets carefully.

The big winners are advised to sign the back of their winning tickets and keep them safe.

They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.