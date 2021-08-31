Witnesses sought to last evening’s fatal crash in Kildare

One man’s died following a crash in Kildare last evening.

The single-vehicle incident happened at about 6pm in the Derrycrib area of Donadea.

The driver of a motorcycle, a male aged in his 70s, was fatally injured. His body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road, which is the main route between Donadea and Timahoe, is closed pending a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward – they are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Timahoe and Donadea between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday evening, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.