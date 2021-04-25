‘Wolfwalkers’ will bring the Oscars to Kilkenny

Excitement is building in Kilkenny ahead of tonight’s Oscars.

Cartoon Saloon is Ireland’s only interest in the competition this year with Wolfwalkers up for best animated feature.

And the spotlight will be on Kilkenny with a live link-up to the local crew outside Kilkenny Castle planned for the ceremony.

Kilkenny’s First Citizen Mayor John Coonan has this message for the award-seeking team: ”We are wishing all the team the very best and we are very proud of all involved. It really is some achievement.”