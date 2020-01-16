Woman charged with murder of Kilkenny man remanded in custody

A woman accused of murdering a Kilkenny man in London has has appeared in court in the UK.

The body of 43-year-old Irish dancer Adrian Murphy, from Maudlin St in the city, was discovered in his flat in Battersea last June.

18 year old Diana Cristea, from Barnet, appeared before Wimbledon Magistrates Court yesterday accused of his murder – but also of poisoning another man, theft and fraud by false representation.

She was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Another man also remains in custody charged with Adrian’s murder.

He was charged with murder on 5 December and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey in February.