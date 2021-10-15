Woman still in a critical condition in hospital following crash in Co Kilkenny last weekend

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road crash in Co Kilkenny last weekend.

The two-car collision happened at Tinnaslatty in The Rower at about 6:45pm on Saturday evening.

One of the drivers, a woman in her forties, is still in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

A forensic collision investigation was completed at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. In particuar they’d like to hear from anybody who travelled between New Ross and Inistioge or Graiguenamanagh on the evening and who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.