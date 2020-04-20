Young woman dies 2 weeks after Tullow car crash

A woman in her 20s has died after a crash near Tullow two weeks ago.

She had been rushed to hospital after the car she was in hit a house at the Forge Cross on the Rathoe Road in the early hours of Wednesday the 8th of April.

She died from her injuries yesterday evening.

Two other men in their 20s also suffered serious injuries in the crash which happened at about 2am, with one reported at the time to be critical but stable.

A fourth man escaped with only minor injuries while an elderly woman was uninjured when the car hit the wall of her house.

Local Gardai are renewing their appeal for witnesses and specially anyone with dashcam footage.