Work has started on Kilkenny City’s new Abbey Creative Quarter

It’s been some time coming but today works finally get underway on the Brew House in Kilkenny’s new Abbey Quarter.

Mythen Construction, who are already involved in the Evans Home project, will begin with the refurbishment of the Brew House building which should be ready for a fit-out by next Summer.

The company is also looking after the public realm area onto Horse Barrack Lane.

Kilkenny County Council’s Director of Services Tim Butler says the works will see changes showing in the next year & a half:

“I’m not sure of the exact length of time but it’ll be 12 to 18 months. Obviously the inside will be totally different and it’ll be geared towards the different type of units that will be going in there into the future.

“There’s very little difference in the height. I think there might be a slight difference to accommodate the lift. There may be two or three metres of a lift in certain areas of it.

“But overall, the skyline will stay the same…and it’s great to see work progressing.”

Meanwhile, CEO of the Abbey Quarter Partnership, Jason Clerkin says they don’t know yet who the occupants will be:

“No we don’t at this stage. There’s been a lot of interest but it’s always difficult when you’re working from a blank sheet to get people excited. But certainly we have a lot of interest in the building to date.

“We have Lisney’s, who are agents in Dublin, working on it and we’ve also had quite extensive engagement with the IDA and Enterprise Ireland bringing clients to the site.”