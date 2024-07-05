The role of local authorities in the lives of people across Kilkenny and Carlow is being marked today.

It’s Your Council Day with an annual focus on highlighting, promoting and celebrating the part that county council play in our everyday lives.

They’re responsible for the provision of public services and facilities including environmental protection, roads, housing, planning, fire services and maintaining the electoral register while they also play a significant part in supporting economic development and enterprise at a local level.

They oversee our libraries, some leisure amenities and arts activities and more.

Both councils locally will be marking the day by posting online using #YourCouncilDay / #DoLásaChomhairle to profile services and amenities.

Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council Tim Butler says; “Our staff are committed to supporting people living in and visiting Kilkenny City and County to ensure they enjoy a very positive, high-quality experience. Given the very considerable range of services supported and operated by County Councils in our communities, every day Councils are positively impacting upon people’s lives such as; pursuing leisure activities, enjoying past-times, participating in sports, enjoying our local environment. Living day-to-day, commuting and doing business is also actively supported by Councils.”