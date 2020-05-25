Workers in main cities across Ireland at an advantage for remote working finds report

Workers in the main cities across the country are at an advantage when it comes to remote working.

A University College Cork report shows the government needs to tackle regional inequalities as urban areas have better broadband.

The study looks at data from the 2016 census and shows Kilkenny and Carlow are on a par when it comes to the potential for social distancing but Kilkenny is marginally better when it comes to potential for remote working.

The report also looks at the jobs with the least remote working potential -they include skilled agriculture and construction.