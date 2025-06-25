Kilkenny County GAA Board is to carry out works at it’s city based headquarters.

It’s received conditional permission from the local authority for its request to replace a portion of the existing masonry boundary wall of Nowlan Park which forms the property boundary onto O’Loughlin Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed new concrete wall will be set back to allow for widening the public footpath along the stretch.

Associated works also include the modification of toilet facilities at the county grounds.

Kilkenny County Council has given the go-ahead once three conditions are met.