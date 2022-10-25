Workshops taking place in Kilkenny today to try and inspire communities to build their own fibre broadband network

A series of workshops get underway in Kilkenny this evening inspired by the efforts of a South Kilkenny community that built its own fibre broadband network.

Broadband for our community in Piltown has been recognised with awards here in Ireland and more recently in Europe, and the Kilkenny Leader partnership thinks it’s an initiative that others could replicate.

CEO Declan Rice says they will be starting in Freshford tonight.

“They are going to be talking through what’s involved and letting people know their own situation in their own villages and towns and how they can make a start on planning to do something similar to what Piltown has done,” said Declan.