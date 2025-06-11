Austria is in mourning today following a tragic mass shooting in the city of Graz, where ten victims, along with the shooter, have been confirmed dead after yesterday’s horrific incident.

Among those reacting to the shocking news is Marlies Schiefer, a former student of South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, Ireland, who also attended TU Graz, where the shooting took place.

Speaking to The KCLR Daily, Ms. Schiefer expressed the disbelief and sorrow that many residents of Graz are currently experiencing.

“You don’t believe that something in your town can happen like this,” she said. “I will say I’m shocked because it’s so close to us. I know the school — we don’t have such things here. We never had such a big gun shooting here in Austria before, so it’s really something big.”

The quiet city of Graz, known for its peaceful streets and vibrant student community, has been left reeling by the unprecedented violence. Authorities have identified the 21-year-old gunman involved in the shooting but are withholding further details to protect his family’s privacy.

While investigators continue their work to uncover the circumstances behind the attack, the Austrian public remains united in grief, struggling to come to terms with the loss and the shockwave that has rippled through the nation.