St Mullins are back in the Carlow Senior Hurling Championship final after 3-23 to 0-13 win over Myshall.

Manager Tommy Buggy was full of praise for his side’s work rate in the semi-final but warned that the performance must be repeated in the decider.

“I’d imagine our turnover stats and our tackles made will be huge after that game,” Buggy told KCLR.

“But it all counts for nothing if we don’t actually do the very same here in two weeks’ time. To beat someone like Rangers, you have to be 100%.

“To be 100%, you’ve got to do the ordinary jobs and do them really, really well. If you do that, you’ll always give yourself a chance — always.”

