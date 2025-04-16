A young Carlow student has been recognised nationally for his artistic talent in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Five-year-old Bodhi Williamson, who attends Ard na Gréine Art Studio in Rathoe, has won a Special Merit Award in the 71st edition of the long-running contest.

His imaginative piece, titled Garda Cat Eating Pasta, caught the attention of Final Adjudicator Pauline O’Connell, who praised the work for its creativity and artistic skill.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition, which began in 1955, is Ireland’s longest-running arts sponsorship. It continues to serve as a valuable platform for young artists across the country to showcase their talent and passion for the arts.