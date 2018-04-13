You’re being urged to dig deep as ’65 Roses Day’ is underway

The biggest awareness day of the year for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is taking place today and you’re being encouraged to dig deep.

It’s 65 Roses Day – which is so called because that’s how young children are taught to say Cystic Fibrosis.

Kelsey Nolan from Carlow has CF and she’s one of those who’ll be out collecting today.

She told KCLR News, it’s a very worthwhile cause because of all the financial and emotional support it gives to families.

Kelsey has also set up an online fundraiser where people can donate if they can’t get out today which is on her Facebook page.