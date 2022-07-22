Youths arrested on suspicion of robbing cash from teenage boys in Kilkenny city

Gardaí caught up with two youths suspected of taking cash from two other boys in Kilkenny city yesterday.

The teenagers were playing in the handball alley in Michael Street when they were robbed.

A passing Garda on patrol came upon the incident and contacted the station in a bid to track down the suspects.

With the help of CCTV the pair were identified and subsequently found at a High Street retail premises.

They were arrested and taken to Kilkenny Garda Station where they were detained for questioning under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The matter has been referred to the Juvenile Liaison Office.