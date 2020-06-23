Star-studded zoom graduation for lucky Kilkenny 6th class students

A local primary school has held their star-studded graduation via Zoom.

6th class students at St John’s Senior School in Kilkenny were given a fitting farewell in a virtual ceremony on Monday night, complete with video messages from a host of celebrities.

They included soccer star John Egan, MEP Maria Walsh, Henry Shefflin and proffessional dancer John Edward Nolan among others.

Broadcaster Mairead Ronan and local TV, radio and hurling star Taggy Fogarty also had inspirational messages for the pupils.