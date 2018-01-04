More than 1,000 premises in Carlow lose power

It seems one particular gust could be to blame for the outage.

More than a thousand homes and businesses in Carlow were left without power this morning.

A weather warning remains in place locally until lunchtime today due to the risk of strong gusts.

At about 10 o’clock this morning more than 1,200 customers lost power in Graiguecullen but as of 11am, that figure had reduced to 478.

It’s hoped that the fault will be fixed by around lunchtime today.

It seems one particular gust could be to blame for the outage.

Alan O’Reilly of www.carlowweather.com says a sudden gust of 85km occurred just before it.