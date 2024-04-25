There’s some good news for five Kilkenny schools this week.

Additional supports, including increased teaching hours and an extra administrative Deputy Principal, have been announced for Saplings Special School in Gorebridge, The Jonah Special School in Slieverue, St Patrick’s School Kells Road and in the city the School of the Holy Spirit and Mother of Fair Love.

See the details in full from Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Hildegarde Naughton here.

Deputy John McGuinness says one of those gets a little more;