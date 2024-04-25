The motorcyclist, a man aged in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene and is still there this morning with the area preserved for a full forensic and technical examination.

The occupants of the other vehicle, which was found burnt out at the location, failed to remain.

The road is closed to traffic this morning.

The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. All the circumstances of this incident are being investigated, a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward – in particular road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling on the road between Rathoe and Ballon or the in surrounding areas, between 10pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.