Suspected drugs valued at €125,000 were seized in Tipperary Town.

Personnel from Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit had teamed up for the operation yesterday.

They discovered what’s understood to be approx 62,500 Alprazolam and Clonazepam tablets with the above estimated street value.

Two people were arrested, a man aged in his forties and a woman in her thirties, and have been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the county.

Investigations continue.