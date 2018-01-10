Ceol Anocht: Show #9 – 9/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Emma Langford, Laura Mulcahy, Roxy Music, Autamata, Rick Shea & The Losin’ End, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh Ft. Séamus Begley, James Vincent McMorrow, Yes, The Flag Listeners, Prefab Sprout, Noel Hill/Tony Linnane, Matt McGinn, Lewis and Leigh, Adrian Crowley, Elvis Presley, The Olllam, Jack O’Rourke, Eric Matthews, Mavis Staples, Greenshine, The Martin Hayes Quartet
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 11/1/2018.
…and here’s the playlist:
|Quiet Giant
|Emma Langford
|Cuckoo
|Laura Mulcahy
|Both Ends Burning
|Roxy Music
|Effervescent
|Autamata
|Goodbye Alberta
|Rick Shea & The Losin’ End
|An Sciobairín
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh Ft. Séamus Begley
|Rising Water
|James Vincent McMorrow
|Going For The One
|Yes
|Sitting On Your Shoulders
|The Flag Listeners
|Bonny
|Prefab Sprout
|The Humours Of Ballyconnell/Drunken Landlady / Ryan’s Reel
|Noel Hill/Tony Linnane
|I’m Not Looking Down Anymore
|Matt McGinn
|Muirisín Deas Is Nóra
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
|Rubble
|Lewis and Leigh
|Lullaby to A Lost Astronaut
|Adrian Crowley
|American Trilogy
|Elvis Presley
|Bridge Of Glllass
|The Olllam
|Silence
|Jack O’Rourke
|Forging Plastic Pain
|Eric Matthews
|Love And Trust
|Mavis Staples
|The Girl In The Lavender Dress
|Greenshine
|Port Sadhbh
|The Martin Hayes Quartet