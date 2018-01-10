Ceol Anocht: Show #9 – 9/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Emma Langford, Laura Mulcahy, Roxy Music, Autamata, Rick Shea & The Losin’ End, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh Ft. Séamus Begley, James Vincent McMorrow, Yes, The Flag Listeners, Prefab Sprout, Noel Hill/Tony Linnane, Matt McGinn, Lewis and Leigh, Adrian Crowley, Elvis Presley, The Olllam, Jack O’Rourke, Eric Matthews, Mavis Staples, Greenshine, The Martin Hayes Quartet

Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 11/1/2018.

…and here’s the playlist: