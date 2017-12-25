Christmas day run in Kilkenny

If you’re looking to make a bit of room for the Christmas Dinner today, there’s a charity run in Kilkenny City. Kilkenny City Harriers have a 5k fun run which is an annual tradition for the club with the money going to local charities. It gets underway from 11 o clock at the castle and […]

