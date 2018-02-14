Gardaí appealing for witnesses after car stolen in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen in Penneys carpark in the town on Wednesday evening.

It happened at about 6.45pm in Hanover.

The car is a blue Toyota and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

We will have more information on air in our morning news bulletins