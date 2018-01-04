Glanbia Farm Show – 4/1/2018

The Glanbia Farm Show broadcasts on KCLR every Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. with the programme repeated on Sunday mornings at 7:00 a.m. It is an agriculture based programme, focusing on current farming events, the people involved in farming, the agri-sector and rural issues affecting the people of Carlow and Kilkenny. Matt O’Keeffe is your host, and you can contact the show by emailing [email protected] This show was first broadcast on Thursday, January 4th, 2018.

Joining us tonight was George Ramsbottom, Dairy Specialist with Teagasc, outlining an upcoming series of calf rearing seminars; he was also encouraging dairy farmers to attend the Irish Grassland Association annual conference on January 17th at the Charleville Park Hotel; George and Matt also spoke about the importance of adequate space, the importance of adequate colostrum and the need to take every opportunity to get calves out to grass as early as possible.

Andy Murphy of Andy Murphy Farming Supplies joined us in studio to discuss the options of dairy hygiene and gave advice of pre-milking treatment of the uuder, outlining good routines for dairy equipment cleanliness…He also shared his own recent health experiences and the issues that arose as regards the continuance of his business.

Brendan Hickey, Dairy chairman of Kilkenny IFA spoke with Matt about upcoming events…

We had our weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us for this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny for a general review of the year as there was no Mart in Kilkenny this week itself.