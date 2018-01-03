Nursing Homes Ireland says more than 20 of their beds in Carlow & Kilkenny could be used by HSE
They say it would go a long way towards easing the current trolley crisis

Nursing home beds in Kilkenny and Carlow should be used to help speed up discharges from hospitals like St Luke’s.

That’s according to Nursing Homes Ireland who say that there are over 20 in the two counties and 1,400 nationwide.

Yesterday, St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny was the most overcrowded in the country with 57 people waiting on trolleys, and today very little has changed. There are currently 54 people on trolleys.

Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly told KCLR News working together with the Health Service would go a long way towards helping to deal with the problem.

