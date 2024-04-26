Gardaí investigating Wednesday night’s fatal hit and run in Carlow say the motorcycle’s movements are a key focus for them.

At about 10:30pm, it and a car were in collision at Sandbrook, between Rathoe and Ballon.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was burnt out at the same location, its occupants nowhere to be seen.

The focus today is on the movements of the motorcycle – anybody who witnessed it or the crash itself or who might have noticed something unusual before or after is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 9136620.

Supt Anthony Farrell in his appeal describes the motorcycle and the areas its believed to have travelled through;